FAA says Trump arch with signal flame got no special treatment in review

The ​head ‌of the ​Federal Aviation Administration said on ‌Wednesday there was no political interference in the agency's ‌air safety review of ‌President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch that will include ⁠an eternal ​flame ⁠for visibility.

"We put the ⁠process through the same ​obstruction evaluation that our career (employees) ⁠do for any project," ⁠Bedford ​told reporters on the sidelines of an ⁠event, adding the project did not ⁠get ⁠any special consideration,