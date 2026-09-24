FAA says Trump arch with signal flame got no special treatment in review
The head of the Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday there was no political interference in the agency's air safety review of President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch that will include an eternal flame for visibility.
"We put the process through the same obstruction evaluation that our career (employees) do for any project," Bedford told reporters on the sidelines of an event, adding the project did not get any special consideration,