Kremlin says it is considering US invitation for Putin to join G20 meeting

Kremlin spokesman ​Dmitry Peskov was quoted ​as saying ‌on Wednesday ​that Russia would consider the invitation extended by ‌US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for President Vladimir Putin to attend a G20 meeting ‌later this year in the United States. "We ‌saw the reports in the media and the statements by the secretary of state. We ⁠are ​grateful and ⁠appreciative for this invitation," Russian news agencies quoted Peskov ⁠as saying.

"We will make a decision ​and work through it via diplomatic channels." Rubio, speaking ⁠after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said ⁠he ​hoped Putin would accept the invitation, adding that the occasion would serve ⁠as an opportunity for Putin to speak to US ⁠President ⁠Donald Trump.

The G20 meeting is scheduled for December in Florida.