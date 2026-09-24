Soccer-Kane considers NFL kicking career after soccer

England captain Harry Kane said on Wednesday he is considering a future ​as an NFL kicker later in his career, with ​a possible spell in Major League Soccer ‌potentially ​helping him make the transition. Kane had previously expressed his interest in pursuing careers in golf and American football. Now the 33-year-old is giving more serious thought to a future ‌in the NFL, though he stressed any potential move to the United States is still several years away.

"That is something I will try and look at a bit more seriously," Kane told reporters at England's training camp. "It all depends on what happens in ‌my career over the next five or six years. The NFL is a lot more realistic than the golf one, ‌let's put it that way." The Bayern Munich striker said his penalty-taking experience could give him a head start as an NFL kicker, though switching sports would take serious preparation.

"I take penalties and it is a very similar pressure and technique," he said. "In terms of training, I would be closer to ⁠that ​more than any other sport. "But, with ⁠all elite sports, when you watch it on TV, people make it look easy; you think it is possible, but that is not always the ⁠case.

"If I was to do it, it is something I would take seriously. I would take maybe six months to a year of ​trying to practice before." Kane also suggested a move to MLS could provide a way to combine the two sports.

"Maybe ⁠if I am in the MLS in the future or somewhere like that it might be a thing where you could connect the two maybe ⁠with ​the seasons," he said. There are already examples of soccer players making the switch. Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey was a first-round MLS draft pick by Toronto FC in 2017 but never made an official appearance for the first team. Jake ⁠Bates also played college soccer before becoming a kicker for the Detroit Lions.

Kane's immediate future, however, remains in soccer, with talks ⁠over a new contract at ⁠Bundesliga champions Bayern progressing and an announcement expected soon. "We're in good talks," Kane said. "There's still some things that we need to iron out. I'm happy there. I think it won't be ‌too long before ‌there's some sort of announcement."