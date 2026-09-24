Trump plans grand spectacle for Xi as US says trade truce extended

US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to ‌Washington ​on Wednesday for a three-day visit where the superpowers' tensions over trade, technology and Tehran will play out against a backdrop of pomp and ceremony. Trump and his wife greeted Xi and his wife on a 100-foot-long red carpet rolled out on the tarmac beside Xi's plane at the Maryland military base that hosts Air Force One.

The greeting broke with normal protocol, marking ‌the first time a US president has welcomed a foreign leader at Joint Base Andrews in 11 years, when President Barack Obama welcomed Pope Francis in 2015, according to C-SPAN, which tracks presidential events. The two leaders smiled, shook hands and spoke for a few minutes at the start of the Chinese leader's first trip to the US in nearly three years. A military band played, and cannons blasted ceremonial fire as they greeted each other. Trump winced as a loud B-1 military bomber flew overhead. The leaders then went ‌their separate ways, ahead of meetings scheduled for Thursday.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that he and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng agreed to extend a trade truce set to expire on November 10 by two months, through ‌January 10. China's embassy in Washington had no immediate comment. EXPECTATIONS ARE LOW

But expectations for a broader breakthrough during Xi's visit were slim. The two sides are at odds on issues ranging from Taiwan to narcotics and rare-earth minerals. People familiar with the plans said Xi was likely to forcefully raise Beijing's claim to Taiwan, a topic Washington would prefer to avoid, while Trump was likely to maintain firm US export controls despite Xi’s objections.

But talks set for Thursday could nonetheless yield deals to lower tariffs in specific sectors, cooperate on drug trafficking and expand military-to-military dialogue. Trump is expected to seek the release of ⁠some Americans and others ​detained in China, according to the people.

The two countries could ⁠also agree to talk more on AI, where they are in fierce competition but mindful of growing dangers. The meeting comes at a difficult moment for Trump, who faces falling approval numbers as public discontent with his war on Iran grows. Xi, while also facing challenges at home, arrives in a ⁠seemingly stronger position, with his country's trade engine roaring.

The leaders themselves may not feel they need to compromise, analysts said. "The president very much believes that over time the US economy is going to grow, the US will get stronger," said Edgard Kagan, a former White House official ​now with Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies. "I think when Xi Jinping sits down with Donald Trump, he very much believes the US is in hurtling decline, and that time is on China's side."

STATE DINNER WITH AI ⁠CHIEFS Additional fanfare during the trip is due to include a state dinner with tech luminaries, a White House military ceremony including jet flyovers and a visit to the National Archives where the original Declaration of Independence and Constitution are housed.

A state dinner on Thursday is expected to bring together chiefs of companies important ⁠in ​both markets like Apple's Tim Cook, Nvidia's Jensen Huang and OpenAI's Sam Altman. Despite their deep disagreements, both sides pressed ahead with the summit, which analysts said seeks to project stability between the world’s biggest factory and its biggest consumer.

As in their prior two meetings since 2025, the leaders are planning a highly scripted public spectacle. Instead of a joint press conference or statement at the end, the countries are expected to issue dueling announcements highlighting what each side hopes to convey to a domestic ⁠audience. For Trump, the trip caps a week of diplomacy that began with a two-day stay in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Nearly seven months of war with Iran have spiked energy prices in the US, and ⁠the president's Republican Party faces tough prospects in November’s congressional elections.

Xi ⁠has overseen a surge in China's foreign trade but faces weak household spending and a property market downturn. Sweeping corruption and discipline crackdowns in the military have helped cement Xi’s power but also raised questions about the People's Liberation Army's readiness. Another meeting between Trump and Xi is seen as likely this year, potentially at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China in November ‌or the Group of 20 meetings ‌in the US in December.