Kyiv under missile attack, emergency crews dispatched to two districts, mayor says

​The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under ‌attack from Russian missiles early on Thursday and emergency crews were dispatched to ‌three districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Explosions ‌in Kyiv, The capital is under attack from ballistic missiles. Remain in shelters!" ⁠Klitschko ​wrote ⁠on Telegram. Reuters witnesses said several explosions had resounded after ⁠1 a.m. local time. Unofficial ​Telegram channels showed what was described as ⁠a fire lighting up the horizon.

Russian ⁠forces ​had maintained attacks on the city though most of Wednesday, ⁠killing two people and injuring 45, ⁠according to ⁠Klitschko.