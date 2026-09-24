South Korea's Lee discussed warship construction with Trump, South Korea says

​South ​Korean President ‌Lee Jae Myung ​discussed cooperating on ‌building warships during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump ‌on Wednesday, South Korea's presidential ‌office said on Thursday. Lee said cooperation in the ⁠shipbuilding ​sector, ⁠such as warship construction, was discussed ⁠with Trump and that he expects ​tangible results from bilateral ⁠cooperation, his office said.

Lee held ⁠a ​30-minute meeting with Trump on the ⁠sidelines of the UN General Assembly ⁠in ⁠New York.