South Korea's Lee discussed warship construction with Trump, South Korea says
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung discussed cooperating on building warships during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, South Korea's presidential office said on Thursday. Lee said cooperation in the shipbuilding sector, such as warship construction, was discussed with Trump and that he expects tangible results from bilateral cooperation, his office said.
Lee held a 30-minute meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.