Sudan rejects US remarks questioning government legitimacy

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 04:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 04:24 IST
Sudan rejects US remarks questioning government legitimacy

Sudan on Wednesday said it "upholds ​its national sovereignty" and called on Washington ​to engage positively with the African country's ‌government, pushing back ​on remarks by the US State Department calling into question its legitimacy.

The US withheld a visa for Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ahead of ‌his scheduled visit to New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations, making his attendance contingent on his agreeing to a 90-day ceasefire, sources told Reuters. Sudan's war, which erupted in April 2023 following ‌a power struggle between the military and the Rapid Support Forces, has displaced more than 14 million people ‌and created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement on Tuesday that neither the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary nor either of their respective leaders "represent legitimate, constitutional governance for Sudan." In a statement on Wednesday, ⁠the Sudanese ​Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ⁠International Cooperation said it strongly rejected the statement and called on Washington to engage positively with the Sudanese government.

"The government of Sudan ⁠emphasizes that any peace initiative intended to succeed and endure must be grounded in respect for Sudan’s sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and ​legitimate national institutions," the statement said. "It must also address the root causes of the war's continuation — foremost ⁠among them, negative foreign interference."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday described trying to mediate an end to the conflict in ⁠Sudan ​as frustrating. "We’ve had people agree to things, sign to things, and the commitments are never met," he told reporters in New York. "Every time it seems like we’re on the verge of making progress, one side or ⁠the other will back off because they think they’re winning or they think they could win. And there ⁠are external actors."

This month, a ⁠UN fact-finding mission said foreign weapons, military technology, fighters and logistical networks are helping sustain Sudan's conflict while expanding the warring parties' ability to strike distant civilian areas ‌with drones.

TRENDING

1
Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Global
2
UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

Global
3
Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Global
4
US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Cocoa Under Pressure as Extreme Rainfall Erodes Farm Yields

How OpenAI, Meta and Mistral Frame AI as Thinker, Helper and Future Superintelligence

AI and Maritime Safety: Why Collision Alerts Need More Than Risk Predictions

Vietnam Banks Go Digital, but Profit Story Is More Complicated Than It Seems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026