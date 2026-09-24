Mexico says fourth round of US trade talks postponed, October possible

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 06:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 06:51 IST
Mexico says fourth round of US trade talks postponed, October possible

The fourth ​round of trade talks between ​Mexico and the ‌United States ​will not take place next week and could instead be held in ‌October, a senior Mexican official said on Wednesday, as the two countries juggle a shifting diplomatic calendar. Luis Rosendo Gutierrez, Mexico's deputy ‌economy minister for foreign trade, said the delay was due ‌to scheduling conflicts, including Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the United States and the upcoming G20 summit. Despite the pause in formal rounds, ⁠Gutierrez ​said technical coordination ⁠with the US Trade Representative's Office (USTR) remains a "daily" occurrence.

The negotiations are seeking ⁠an interim bilateral bargain under which Mexico could win relief ​from some US tariffs while addressing US demands on areas ⁠including automotive content and Chinese investment. "Our priority is reducing Section 232 tariffs ⁠on ​steel, aluminum and automobiles," Gutierrez told reporters following the bi-national convention of business group the American Society of Mexico ⁠in Mexico City.

The negotiation agenda has expanded from 54 issues to ⁠nearly 90, ⁠which Gutierrez described as the natural evolution of complex topics such as digital platform regulation.

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