Pakistan says it struck sites in Afghanistan linked to drone incursions

Pakistan ​said ​on Thursday ‌it carried out ​aerial and drone strikes ‌on 10 sites in Afghanistan it described as being ‌used to store drones ‌and launch them into Pakistan. In a statement on X, Information ⁠Minister ​Attaullah ⁠Tarar said the strikes were "proportionate and ⁠strictly limited" to military objectives ​linked to attempted attacks ⁠by Afghanistan.

Pakistan's air defence systems ⁠detected ​and neutralised drones launched from Afghan territory ⁠on Wednesday before they reached their ⁠targets, ⁠Tarar added.