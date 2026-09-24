Pakistan says it struck sites in Afghanistan linked to drone incursions
Pakistan said on Thursday it carried out aerial and drone strikes on 10 sites in Afghanistan it described as being used to store drones and launch them into Pakistan. In a statement on X, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the strikes were "proportionate and strictly limited" to military objectives linked to attempted attacks by Afghanistan.
Pakistan's air defence systems detected and neutralised drones launched from Afghan territory on Wednesday before they reached their targets, Tarar added.