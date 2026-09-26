Soccer-Nigeria fight back to beat Madagascar in Cup of Nations qualifier

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2026 00:36 IST
Soccer-Nigeria fight back to beat Madagascar in Cup of Nations qualifier

Nigeria were forced to come from behind as they started their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a winning note, ‌edging Madagascar 2-1 in Uyo on Friday. Debutants George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor scored, after Madagascar took a surprise lead through Ehsan Kari in the 16th minute, sparing home blushes and moving Nigeria level on points in Group L with Guinea Bissau, who won 2-0 away ‌to Tanzania.

The Gambia, Malawi, Rwanda, Sudan and Togo were also winners in Friday’s early qualifying games but Patrick Vieira's debut ‌as Senegal coach ended in a frustrating 1-1 draw away to Mozambique as they let slip a first-half lead. Much was expected of the French World Cup winner's first game in charge despite a much-changed side after a disappointing World Cup for Senegal, where they went out in the last 32 to ⁠Belgium after ​an underwhelming and error-ridden campaign.

But ⁠while Nicolas Jackson pounced on some poor defending to hand Senegal a 32nd-minute lead in Maputo, they allowed Geny Catamo to equalise for the hosts with ⁠a rasping shot from outside the penalty area in first-half stoppage time. Also in Group J, Sudan's Mohammed Eisa struck four minutes from time to ​hand his side a 1-0 win over neighbours Ethiopia.

The two former African champions were playing in Juba, South Sudan ⁠because of the security situation caused by the civil war in Sudan. Muhammed Badamossi scored Gambia's winner in a 2-1 home success over Somalia in Group C, ⁠while ​Dominic Njaliwa was Malawi’s hero as they beat South Sudan by the same scoreline in Blantyre.

Dermane Karim netted early as Togo edged visitors Burundi, while German-born brothers Leroy-Jacques and Joy-Lance Mickels netted for Rwanda who beat Liberia 3-1 in Kigali. A third ⁠brother Joy-Slayd was an unused substitute in the first competitive match in charge for Rwanda's English coach Stephen Constantine.

Past champions Algeria, ⁠Egypt, Morocco and Zambia are all ⁠in action in their opening qualifiers later on Friday. The top two in the 12 groups advance to next year’s finals, co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, except in groups where the ‌hosts are playing, from ‌which one other team will qualify.

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