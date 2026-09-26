EU warns of energy 'price crisis,' asks countries to consider curbing demand, letter shows

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2026 00:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2026 00:41 IST
EU warns of energy 'price crisis,' asks countries to consider curbing demand, letter shows

The ​European Union is facing ​an energy ‌price crisis ​as a result of the Iran war fallout in ‌oil and gas markets, the bloc's energy chief said on Friday in a letter seen ‌by Reuters, which urged countries to consider measures ‌to curb energy demand. "We are facing a price crisis linking to a supply crisis," EU energy ⁠commissioner ​Dan Jorgensen ⁠said in a letter to EU countries' energy ministers.

While ⁠the EU is better prepared now than ​it was in winter 2021 when Russia squeezed ⁠Europe's gas supplies by reducing deliveries, governments must ⁠step ​up preparations for this winter, he said. "I invite you to consider taking or ⁠continuing to take measures that can sustain [gas storage] injections ⁠or ⁠reduce gas and electricity demand for as long as necessary," Jorgensen said.

TRENDING

1
Blocked at Sea: Philippine Resupply Failure Tests Manila and Beijing’s Fragile Understanding

Blocked at Sea: Philippine Resupply Failure Tests Manila and Beijing’s Fragi...

Philippines
2
Saudi Grand Mufti tells troops to be ready to sacrifice their lives fighting Houthis

Saudi Grand Mufti tells troops to be ready to sacrifice their lives fighting...

Global
3
Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan to hold urgent chiefs-of-staff meeting after Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan to hold urgent chiefs-of-staff meeting after ...

Global
4
Xi says US, China must explore new ways for major powers to work together

Xi says US, China must explore new ways for major powers to work together

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Countries With the Most Renewable Power Are Not Always the Most Energy Secure

The WTO’s Rules Still Hold Most Trade Together: Can They Survive a More Divided World?

Foreign Investment Lifts South Africa’s Growth, but the Jobs Gap Persists

When Amazon Rivers Run Low, Millions Feel the Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026