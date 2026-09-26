Senate approves mental health legislation for US pilots, air traffic controllers 

‌The ​US Senate approved bipartisan legislation to modernize regulations on mental health guidance for pilots and air traffic controllers to encourage early disclosure and treatment. Commercial airline pilots often conceal mental health conditions for fear that disclosing therapy or medication, ‌or even just seeking help, could mean having their license pulled, putting themselves and their passengers at risk.

The issue drew new attention after an off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot in late 2023 was charged with trying to disable the engines of a jet in flight and told police afterward he was suffering a nervous breakdown. The legislation, ‌sponsored by Senators John Hoeven and Tammy Duckworth, was approved unanimously late on Thursday and aims to encourage pilots and air traffic controllers to ‌seek mental health care, when needed, while reducing the stigma.

A separate bill also passed by the Senate requires the FAA to issue accessible, user-friendly guidance on approved medications to ensure that pilots and controllers don't unknowingly take medications that could risk their careers. The bills must still be passed by the US House before becoming law. "Their careers should never be threatened because they weren't properly ⁠informed ​about which medications they're allowed to take, or ⁠simply sought the mental health care they need," said Duckworth, a Democrat. Lawmakers aim to "dismantle the dangerous culture of silence surrounding mental health in the aviation industry and ultimately make our skies ⁠safer," she said.

Pilots face strict rules around medication and can be forced to stop flying for three months if they change antidepressant or anxiety drug dosage levels or medications ​for mental health issues. Hoeven, a Republican, noted the significant shortage of qualified pilots and air traffic controllers. "Bureaucratic delays and outdated processes at the FAA keep ⁠these professionals from working for prolonged periods when they seek mental health care," he said.

The Allied Pilots Association, which represents 17,000 pilots at American Airlines, praised passage of the bills saying they represent meaningful ⁠progress ​toward modernizing the FAA’s approach to pilot mental health. "For far too long, pilots have faced barriers to seeking care and navigating the medical certification process," APA President Nick Silva said.

The FAA, which convened an expert panel in late 2023 to make recommendations on pilot mental health issues, said Friday it is ⁠continually updating its approach based on the best medical science available. "We encourage pilots to seek help early if they have a mental-health condition since most, ⁠if treated, do not disqualify a pilot ⁠from flying," it said. The FAA said it is still addressing recommendations from the expert panel report that found about 20% of pilots and controllers who report a mental health issue are initially disqualified from work, and it can take ‌more than a year ‌to get approval to use an antidepressant medication.