Pakistan, Saudi, Turkish chiefs discuss closer military ties

​The ​military chiefs ‌of Pakistan, Saudi ​Arabia and Turkey ‌discussed enhancing intelligence sharing, military coordination and capability integration ‌at a meeting in ‌Riyadh, the Pakistan military said on Saturday.

The ⁠chiefs ​reviewed ⁠the security situation and threats facing ⁠Saudi Arabia, affirmed ​a commitment to collective ⁠defense and vowed to turn ⁠Makkah ​Joint Defense Agreement commitments into effective ⁠cooperation, the Pakistan military ⁠added.