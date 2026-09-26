WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Morocco begin Cup of Nations qualifiers with win but Vieira's Senegal held

Morocco led the list of heavyweight contenders who got their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaigns off to a winning start, with Algeria and Nigeria also victorious on Friday, but Senegal were held to a draw in Mozambique. Patrick Vieira's debut ‌as Senegal coach ended in a frustrating 1-1 stalemate away in Maputo as Geny Catamo thrashed home a long-range equaliser for the home side after Nicolas Jackson had put Senegal into a 32nd-minute lead in Group J.

There was also a surprise home draw for Egypt, who have a record seven African titles, but were held 0-0 by Angola in ‌Group B despite Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush leading their attack amidst noisy support from the Cairo crowd. Morocco, who lost to Senegal in the last Cup of ‌Nations final but were awarded the title because Senegal staged a brief walk-off during the match in January, were 2-0 winners over Gabon in their Group A clash in Rabat.

Fullback Noussair Mazraoui grabbed the 32nd-minute opener and substitute striker Soufiane Rahimi added a late second. Algeria sped into a second-minute lead against Zambia in Tizi Ouzou through Jaouen Hadjam but Fashion Sakala snaked his way through the home defence to equalise ⁠12 minutes ​into the second half in Group I.

Home nerves ⁠were settled with two goals in seven minutes from the attacking pair of Ibrahim Maza and Anis Hadj Moussa for a 3-1 triumph. Debutants George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor scored in a 2-1 win for ⁠Nigeria, who had an early scare at home in Uyo when Madagascar took a surprise lead through Ehsan Kari in the 16th minute.

The Super Eagles fought back to take the points but ​looked less menacing without the injured Victor Osimhen. The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, Mali, Niger, Rwanda, Sudan and Togo were also winners in Friday’s qualifying games.

NO FAIRYTALE START ⁠FOR CAPE VERDE Mali beat tiny Cape Verde 3-1 in Bamako, denying them a fairytale first match since their World Cup heroics, with Nene Dorgeles scoring twice in the Group K encounter.

Sudan's Mohammed Eisa struck four minutes ⁠from ​time to hand his side a 1-0 Group J win over neighbours Ethiopia with the two former African champions playing in Juba, South Sudan because of the security situation caused by the civil war in Sudan. Muhammed Badamossi scored Gambia's winner in a 2-1 home victory over Somalia in Group C, while Dominic Njaliwa was Malawi’s ⁠hero as they beat South Sudan by the same scoreline in Blantyre in Group B.

Dermane Karim netted early as Togo edged visitors Burundi in Group I, while German-born ⁠brothers Leroy-Jacques and Joy-Lance Mickels scored for ⁠Rwanda, who beat Liberia 3-1 in Kigali. A third brother, Joy-Slayd, was an unused substitute in the first competitive match in charge for Rwanda's English coach Stephen Constantine.

The top two in the 12 groups advance to next year’s finals, co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and ‌Uganda, except in groups where ‌the hosts are playing, from which one other team will qualify.