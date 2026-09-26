Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes near New Caledonia in the Pacific, USGS reports
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the waters near France's Pacific island of New Caledoniaon Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said.
The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said. The agency had earlier registered the quake at magnitude 7 at a depth of 17.1 km. The US Tsunami Warning System said the earthquake posed no tsunami threat to Hawaii, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, or American Samoa.