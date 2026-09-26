Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes near New Caledonia in the Pacific, USGS reports

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2026 03:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2026 03:25 IST
Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes near New Caledonia in the Pacific, USGS reports

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the waters near France's Pacific ‌island of New Caledoniaon Saturday, ‌the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake was recorded at ⁠a ​depth ⁠of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said. The ⁠agency had earlier registered ​the quake at magnitude 7 at ⁠a depth of 17.1 km. The ⁠US ​Tsunami Warning System said the earthquake posed no tsunami ⁠threat to Hawaii, Guam, the ⁠Northern ⁠Mariana Islands, or American Samoa.

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