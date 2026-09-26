Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Knicks' Jalen Brunson 'fully cleared' after wrist surgery

New York Knicks star Jalen ​Brunson said he is "fully cleared" to return following offseason wrist surgery. The All-Star point ​guard had a procedure on his left wrist in ‌July after ​leading New York to its first title in 53 years.

Hornets G Kon Knueppel (hamstring) could miss start of season

Charlotte Hornets sharpshooter Kon Knueppel sustained a left hamstring injury during an offseason on-court activity and could miss the start of the regular season. The Hornets ‌said Friday that Knueppel and forward Grant Williams (right hamstring) will miss the preseason before being re-evaluated during the first week of the regular season. The Hornets open the campaign on Oct. 21 against the host Brooklyn Nets.

WTA roundup: Leylah Fernandez surges into Singapore semis

No. 6 seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada knocked out top-seeded Russian Mirra Andreeva 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the Singapore ‌Tennis Open on Friday. Fernandez converted six of 11 break points in the 92-minute match, including the clinching game to set up a semifinal meeting against No. 5 Maja ‌Chwalinska of Poland. Chwalinska ousted No. 4 Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-2, 6-2 in 89 minutes.

NHL-Ovechkin, young stars headline NHL's expanded 84-game season

The NHL drops the puck on an extended 84-game campaign next week with Macklin Celebrini leading a new generation of superstars and record goalscorer Alex Ovechkin returning for what could be the final season of his glittering career. Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time leader with 929 goals, signed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals, ⁠who he ​believes can challenge for the Stanley Cup, but he ⁠has not decided if this is his final season.

Soccer-Man City's road from Premier League financial charges to reported verdict

The following is a timeline of Manchester City's Premier League financial rules case, from the charges brought in February ⁠2023 to reports on Friday that the club had been found guilty nL1N45H0FI of all but one of the 115 alleged breaches. February 6, 2023

NHL-Five storylines to watch as the new season gets underway

Five ​storylines to watch when the NHL season kicks off on Tuesday: OVECHKIN'S FAREWELL?

MLB moves Cubs-Red Sox finale to Rays' Tropicana Field

Ahead of a nor'easter expected to bring ⁠heavy rain and strong winds to the Northeast this weekend, Major League Baseball moved Saturday's game between the Chicago Cubs and host Boston Red Sox to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Sunday. Sunday's game is scheduled to ⁠begin ​at 3:05 p.m. ET at the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, who conclude their regular season in Philadelphia against the Phillies.

Texans star WR Nico Collins (hamstring) to miss second straight game

Texans standout receiver Nico Collins will sit out his second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury when Houston visits the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Collins didn't practice this week ⁠and the team ruled him out on Friday.

Cooper Flagg rookie card sells for record $8M

A rookie trading card for Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg sold for a record $8.04 million ⁠at auction on Friday. It's the most ever paid ⁠for a single-player basketball card and the fifth- highest price for any publicly known sale of a sports card, according to Card Ladder and The Athletic.

Report: 49ers DE Nick Bosa (calf) out multiple weeks

San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa will be sidelined for a "few ‌weeks" with a calf injury, ‌ESPN reported on Friday. The five-time Pro Bowler sustained the injury during practice Thursday and could ​land on injured reserve, per the report.