US President Donald Trump sought ​on Friday to unilaterally withhold ​more than $800 million in spending ‌on immigration, ​race and education that Congress has approved. The move was the latest salvo in a fight ‌between the Trump administration and Congress over control of the nation's spending.

"President Trump is committed to utilizing all possible tools to cut wasteful and harmful government spending ‌that does not benefit American citizens," the White House said in a statement ‌announcing the steps. The statement outlined several programs, including some focused on refugee assistance, racial-minority business development and overseas conservation.

The Constitution gives Congress the power of the purse, but the White ⁠House ​said the programs ⁠supported illegal immigration, stoked racial tensions and promoted alarmist approaches to the environment. The White House ⁠is deploying a rarely used technique known as a "pocket rescission" that bypasses Congress.

Senator Susan ​Collins, who chairs the chamber's Appropriations Committee, described the step as "illegal." "This ⁠is the most recent attempt by this Office of Management and Budget to undermine Congress’s ⁠Constitutional power ​of the purse," said Collins, a member of Trump's Republican Party fighting a tight race for reelection in Maine. "Any effort to rescind ⁠appropriated funds without congressional approval is a clear violation of the law."

The Supreme ⁠Court last ⁠year declined to block Trump from using the same tactic to withhold $4.9 billion in foreign aid Congress had approved, ‌while litigation ‌continued.