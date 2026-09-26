Soccer-Liverpool bring back Ward as sporting director

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2026 16:18 IST
Soccer-Liverpool bring back Ward as sporting director

Liverpool have appointed Fenway Sports Group (FSG) technical ​director Julian Ward as their sporting ​director, the Premier League club ‌said on ​Saturday. Ward, whose association with Liverpool spans more than 14 years, returns for a second spell as sporting director after ‌stepping down from the role in 2023.

He succeeds Richard Hughes, who left this month to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, bringing to an end a two-year tenure in ‌which he oversaw Liverpool's transition following the departure of former manager Juergen Klopp. Although ‌Hughes' appointment of Dutch manager Arne Slot delivered the Premier League title in 2024-25, he was the subject of criticism, with Liverpool's squad often seen to lack balance and depth despite significant investment in the ⁠transfer ​market.

Ward will now work ⁠closely with new manager Andoni Iraola as Liverpool look to strengthen their squad. "The knowledge and expertise he ⁠brings will only enhance our football operations, while also ensuring Andoni is provided with the ​support he requires as he continues to make such a positive impression as ⁠head coach," FSG President Mike Gordon said in a statement.

The appointment comes during a period of change ⁠at ​Anfield. In August, a consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reached a definitive agreement to acquire a minority stake in Liverpool. FSG, which bought Liverpool in 2010 for £300 ⁠million ($398 million), will maintain the majority share and operational control of the club.

Liverpool, who ⁠finished fifth in the ⁠Premier League last season under Slot before the Dutchman was sacked, are sixth in the table with nine points from five ‌matches. ($1 = 0.7547 ‌pounds)

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