Boxing-Fury says his fight with Joshua is in jeopardy over promoters' clash 

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2026 16:27 IST
Boxing-Fury says his fight with Joshua is in jeopardy over promoters' clash 

Tyson Fury said that ​his fight with ​British compatriot Anthony ‌Joshua, set ​for December 11, is in jeopardy due to Joshua and ‌his promoter Eddie Hearn trying to pull out of the bout between the former world heavyweight champions. The fight ‌was announced by promoter Turki Alalshikh and streaming ‌platform Netflix on Thursday, pitting two of the biggest names in the sport against each other in an all-British clash ⁠for ​the WBA 'Super' ⁠heavyweight championship in Cardiff.

"Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn are trying to ⁠pull out of this fight. They're saying they're not ​going to fight now," Fury said in a ⁠video posted on social media late on Friday. Reuters has contacted ⁠Hearn's ​promotion company Matchroom Boxing for a comment.

Hearn has said that he and Joshua had insisted on ⁠the bout being held in the United Kingdom, while ⁠the promoters ⁠had previously proposed staging it in New York's Madison Square Garden.

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