Pope Leo set for largest France event as crowds hope for peace message

Throngs of people gathered on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris on Saturday as Pope Leo was due to arrive for an outdoor Mass ‌expected to be the biggest event of his weekend visit to France. More than 600,000 registered to attend the mid-afternoon Mass, and crowds descended before sunrise against barriers down the tree-lined boulevard, waving white and yellow Vatican flags. Nearby, police closed streets where Leo would be driven in an open-top popemobile.

Geraldine Pambou, 42, said she hoped Leo, ‌who drew rebuke from US President Donald Trump this year for criticising the US war with Iran, would again speak out for peace. "The most important thing ‌is that he emphasises world peace," she said. "There are too many wars."

Leo is on a whirlwind four-day, three-city visit to France, where he is seeking to repair the Church's standing after abuse scandals caused nationwide shock. The pope, who has forcefully decried the direction of global leadership in recent months, warned in a speech on Friday at the Paris headquarters of the UN culture and ⁠education body, ​UNESCO, that the UN and other multilateral groups ⁠were in crisis.

He also repeated his frequent appeal for the world to reconsider the development of artificial intelligence, telling French leaders that AI could create a future where "a paradise of machines" takes ⁠control of the Earth. Pierre-Marie Estienne, 36, was in the crowd waiting for Leo's Mass in central Paris with his wife and their four young children.

"We live in an era of ​great materialism," he said. "There is a lot of evil around us, so we need a message of hope and love." POPE VISITS NEWLY BAPTISED CATHOLICS

France, ⁠a secular nation where the separation of church and state is enshrined in a 1905 law, has witnessed a steady decline in affiliation to the Catholic Church since World War Two, mirroring a trend ⁠in ​other traditionally Catholic countries. Although the French Bishops' Conference points to an increase in baptisms of adults, including a record 21,000 last Easter, a report published by the official statistics agency, INSEE, showed that only 25% of French 18-to-49-year-olds identified as Catholic, compared with 43% a decade earlier.

In a visit on Saturday ⁠with newly baptised Catholics at the Catholic University of Paris, Leo urged the French church not to be "naively optimistic" about the recent increase in adherents. "We must recognise, ⁠welcome and protect the small flame ⁠that the Holy Spirit has kindled in the darkness of the night, the tiny seed that strives to grow even amid the thorns," he said.

Leo heads later on Saturday to Lourdes, home to a Catholic shrine. He will meet ‌seven French victims of ‌abuse by clergy there on Sunday.