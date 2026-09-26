UK's Heathrow airport says planned third runway may be delayed until 2039
Britain's Heathrow Airport said on Saturday the opening of its planned third runway could be delayed until 2039. Here are a few details:
($1 = 0.7548 pounds)
Britain's Heathrow Airport said on Saturday the opening of its planned third runway could be delayed until 2039. Here are a few details:
($1 = 0.7548 pounds)
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