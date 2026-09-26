Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

US appeals court rules against Kalshi, says states can regulate prediction markets

A US appeals court on ​Friday ruled against the prediction markets operator Kalshi, saying Ohio and Tennessee can regulate its so-called ​event contracts under their gambling laws. The decision by the 6th US Circuit ‌Court ​of Appeals in Cincinnati deepens a split among federal appeals courts over whether state regulators or the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission should have authority to regulate the fast-growing industry. This raises the potential that the US Supreme Court may decide to settle the matter.

Soccer-Man City's road from Premier League financial charges to reported verdict

The ‌following is a timeline of Manchester City's Premier League financial rules case, from the charges brought in February 2023 to reports on Friday that the club had been found guilty nL1N45H0FI of all but one of the 115 alleged breaches. February 6, 2023

Smiling White Sox fan Pope Leo quips 'great things happen in Chicago'

Pope Leo's beloved Chicago White Sox may have pulled off a miracle this year, making Major League Baseball's playoffs for the first time since 2021. ‌But the longtime fan of the South Siders won't reveal if he called on a little help from on high. "No comment," Leo told a journalist when asked on Friday if a little papal ‌intervention with God was involved in the team's second-best standing in the central division of the American League.

Soccer-Man City chairman rallies fans after reports club found guilty of 114 charges

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said the club remained confident of proving their innocence, a day after media reports that City had been found guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules in the long-running case. In an open letter to supporters on Saturday, Al Mubarak said the process was far from over and City's confidence in proving the club's innocence "is just ⁠as strong ​as when this began".

Antwan Raymond powers Rutgers past Howard ⁠for first win of 2026

Antwan Raymond rushed for 140 yards and three first-half touchdowns, and Rutgers landed its long-awaited first win of the season in a 58-7 blowout of FCS opponent Howard on Friday night in Piscataway, N.J. KJ Duff hauled in five catches for ⁠131 yards and a touchdown, setting a Rutgers record with a receiving touchdown in five straight games. Duff tied Illinois' Collin Dixon for the FBS lead with his seventh receiving score of the year.

Olympics-Munich picked as Germany’s candidate to host Summer Games

Munich has ​been chosen as Germany's city to bid to host the Summer Olympic Games in 2036, 2040 or 2044, the German Olympic Committee (DOSB) voted on Saturday, as the country launched its latest attempt to ⁠land the world's biggest multi-sport event for the first time since 1972. Munich, the last German summer Games host 54 years ago, was one of originally three candidate cities for the vote, along with Cologne-Rhine-Ruhr and Berlin, but the capital pulled the plug two days before the ⁠vote following ​local elections last week.

ATP roundup: Seeded players fall in Chengdu, Hangzhou

Lloyd Harris of South Africa upset No. 1 seed Valentin Vacherot of Monaco 6-4, 7-6 (5) to reach the quarterfinals of the Chengdu Open in China on Saturday. Harris, ranked No. 136 in the world, struck 16 aces and won 89% of the points on his first serve. He didn't face a break point and converted one of two break opportunities.

Tennis-Alcaraz helps ⁠Team Europe take 3-1 Laver Cup lead over Team World

Team Europe took a 3-1 lead over defending champions Team World on the opening day of the Laver Cup on Friday, with Carlos Alcaraz and Jakub ⁠Mensik closing out the night with a straight sets doubles ⁠victory at The O2. World No. 3 Alcaraz, competing in his second tournament after the US Open following a four-month injury layoff, joined Mensik to beat Alexander Bublik and Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-4.

Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy not expected to play at Florida

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is not expected to play on Saturday ‌at Florida due to a left ‌shoulder injury, coach Pete Golding told ESPN. The No. 4 Rebels (3-0, 1-0 SEC) and No. 21 Gators (3-0, 1-0) kick ​off at 3:30 p.m. ET in Gainesville, Fla.