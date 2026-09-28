Mexico's Pacific coast braces for Hurricane Polo's life-threatening landfall

Mexican authorities urged residents of Baja California Sur to prepare for the imminent arrival of major Hurricane Polo on Monday, warning of life-threatening winds and flash floods. Restaurant ‌and store owners in the small coastal towns of Loreto and Ciudad Constitucion boarded up doors and windows overnight to protect their businesses, as worsening weather conditions were expected to hamper preparations later in the day.

Polo is expected to make landfall in the state of Baja California Sur in the afternoon, between 4 and 6 p.m. local time, most likely as ‌a major Category 3 hurricane, Laura Velazquez, head of Mexico's civil protection agency, said in a press conference on Monday. Access to beaches has been cut off and ‌maritime activities suspended in high-risk areas in the state, and Velazquez asked citizens to remain calm as power and internet services will most likely be out for a few hours, until midnight.

On Monday morning, the Category 3 hurricane was about 85 miles (140 km) west-southwest of Cabo San Lazaro in Baja California Sur, with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph (185 km/h) and higher gusts, according to the US National Hurricane Center. The storm is ⁠expected to ​dump 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 ⁠cm) of rain across the state, raising the risk of life-threatening flooding and mudslides, NHC said.

Despite weakening slightly, Polo is expected to make landfall as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane, private forecaster AccuWeather said. It noted ⁠the storm was set to hit a sparsely populated area, though small towns, including Las Barrancas and San Juanico — both with fewer than 1,000 residents, according to the latest census — lie in its ​path. Polo, which has tracked off Mexico's Pacific coast for several days, has brought heavy rain, destructive waves and strong winds, prompting evacuations, port closures and school cancellations.

After ⁠passing the Baja California peninsula, home to tourist destinations, including Los Cabos or the Arch of Cabo San Lucas, Polo is expected to weaken. However, it could still make a second landfall on mainland Mexico as ⁠a ​hurricane. TWO LANDFALLS, WIDESPREAD IMPACT

Polo is expected to make a second landfall in southern Sonora late Monday or early Tuesday, the NHC said. The Baja California state government has opened temporary shelters in five municipalities for residents of high-risk areas. Early in the morning, 78 people had been evacuated as a precautionary measure to a shelter in ⁠Ciudad Constitucion.

"The main recommendation is for people to stay in their homes; and if there is any risk at their homes, they should move to temporary shelters," Velazquez ⁠said during President Claudia Sheinbaum's morning press conference. Sonora ⁠is expected to receive 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 cm) of rain, with isolated totals of up to 8 inches (20 cm), raising the risk of life-threatening flooding and mudslides.

Storm surge could also bring significant coastal flooding and large, destructive waves to both ‌the Baja California peninsula and ‌Mexico's mainland Pacific coast.