Judge blocks Trump from tying anti-terrorism grants to election changes
A U.S. judge blocked the Trump administration on Monday from conditioning counterterrorism funds to local governments on changes to election administration.
A U.S. judge blocked the Trump administration on Monday from conditioning counterterrorism funds to local governments on changes to election administration.
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