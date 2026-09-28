​US Supreme ​Court Justice Samuel ‌Alito will ​not participate in an upcoming case ‌involving a bid by oil companies to scuttle a lawsuit seeking to ‌hold them liable for helping fuel ‌climate change, a court official said on Monday.

Alito owns stock in several oil ⁠and ​gas ⁠companies but not Exxon Mobil and Suncor ⁠Energy, the two companies involved in the ​dispute to be heard by ⁠the court on October 5. He had ⁠initially ​declined calls from watchdog and environmental groups to recuse. ⁠Alito stepped aside when the litigation reached ⁠the ⁠court at an earlier stage in 2023.