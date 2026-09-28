US Supreme Court's Alito won't participate in climate case involving oil companies
US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito will not participate in an upcoming case involving a bid by oil companies to scuttle a lawsuit seeking to hold them liable for helping fuel climate change, a court official said on Monday.
Alito owns stock in several oil and gas companies but not Exxon Mobil and Suncor Energy, the two companies involved in the dispute to be heard by the court on October 5. He had initially declined calls from watchdog and environmental groups to recuse. Alito stepped aside when the litigation reached the court at an earlier stage in 2023.