UK PM Burnham to launch state-owned GB Grid to cut energy costs, speed connections

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 01:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 01:03 IST
UK PM Burnham to launch state-owned GB Grid to cut energy costs, speed connections

British ​Prime Minister ​Andy Burnham will ‌announce plans ​to create Great British Grid, ‌a new publicly owned body within Great British Energy, during his ‌Labour Party conference speech, the party ‌said in a statement on Monday. Burnham will also set a ⁠target ​of ⁠bringing Britain's energy costs in line with ⁠those of other European countries ​within 10 years, while expanding government ⁠involvement in electricity network infrastructure and renewable ⁠energy ​connections.

The proposed GB Grid would help speed up ⁠grid connections for businesses, boost competition ⁠and ⁠support reindustrialisation and drive down bills, the party added.

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