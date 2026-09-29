UK PM Burnham to launch state-owned GB Grid to cut energy costs, speed connections
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will announce plans to create Great British Grid, a new publicly owned body within Great British Energy, during his Labour Party conference speech, the party said in a statement on Monday. Burnham will also set a target of bringing Britain's energy costs in line with those of other European countries within 10 years, while expanding government involvement in electricity network infrastructure and renewable energy connections.
The proposed GB Grid would help speed up grid connections for businesses, boost competition and support reindustrialisation and drive down bills, the party added.