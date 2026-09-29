British ​Prime Minister ​Andy Burnham will ‌announce plans ​to create Great British Grid, ‌a new publicly owned body within Great British Energy, during his ‌Labour Party conference speech, the party ‌said in a statement on Monday. Burnham will also set a ⁠target ​of ⁠bringing Britain's energy costs in line with ⁠those of other European countries ​within 10 years, while expanding government ⁠involvement in electricity network infrastructure and renewable ⁠energy ​connections.

The proposed GB Grid would help speed up ⁠grid connections for businesses, boost competition ⁠and ⁠support reindustrialisation and drive down bills, the party added.