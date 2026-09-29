No strikes confirmed after explosion-like sounds heard near Iran's Qeshm
Iran's Qeshm Island had not come under strike and no explosions were reported there, state TV said on Monday, citing local sources, after state news agency IRNA said an explosion-like sound had been heard from the direction of the sea.
The sources told state TV the sound was similar to those heard on previous nights and was usually linked to warning shots fired at vessels violating waterway regulations. There was no immediate independent confirmation of the cause of the sound.