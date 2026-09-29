No strikes confirmed after explosion-like sounds heard near Iran's Qeshm

‌Iran's Qeshm ​Island had not come under ‌strike and no explosions were reported there, state TV said on ‌Monday, citing local sources, after ‌state news agency IRNA said an explosion-like sound had been heard ⁠from ​the direction ⁠of the sea.

The sources told state ⁠TV the sound was similar ​to those heard on previous ⁠nights and was usually linked to ⁠warning ​shots fired at vessels violating waterway regulations. There was ⁠no immediate independent confirmation of the ⁠cause of ⁠the sound.