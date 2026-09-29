Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief for nuclear concessions
US President Donald Trump on Monday denied offering Iran sanctions relief and the release of frozen funds in return for nuclear concessions from Tehran. DETAILS:
US President Donald Trump on Monday denied offering Iran sanctions relief and the release of frozen funds in return for nuclear concessions from Tehran. DETAILS:
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