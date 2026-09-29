Four personnel injured in 'mishap' during aircraft recovery operations, US Navy says 

The ​US ​Navy ‌said late on ​Monday a mishap occurred ‌during aircraft recovery operations aboard the carrier USS Dwight D. ‌Eisenhower off the ‌coast of Virginia that injured four shipboard personnel. Two naval ⁠aviators ​were ⁠ejected from their aircraft and ⁠were recovered by search-and-rescue personnel, ​the Navy said in a post ⁠on social media website ⁠X.

One ​sailor was being transported to a ⁠Norfolk-area hospital for treatment of ⁠non-life-threatening ⁠injuries, it added.