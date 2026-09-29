Four personnel injured in 'mishap' during aircraft recovery operations, US Navy says
The US Navy said late on Monday a mishap occurred during aircraft recovery operations aboard the carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower off the coast of Virginia that injured four shipboard personnel. Two naval aviators were ejected from their aircraft and were recovered by search-and-rescue personnel, the Navy said in a post on social media website X.
One sailor was being transported to a Norfolk-area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, it added.