European shares edge higher as tech stocks offset oil pressure

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 13:00 IST
European shares edge higher as tech stocks offset oil pressure

European shares rose on ‌Tuesday, supported by technology stocks, although higher crude prices and elevated bond yields kept gains in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ‌was up 0.3% at 640.28 points by 0719 GMT. Technology ‌shares were among the top gainers, with semiconductor stocks advancing after Reuters reported Anthropic is making a major bet that AI will ⁠transform ​the global ⁠economy and that public investors will help finance that expansion. The public offering ⁠is expected to value the company at more than $2 trillion.

Broader ​market gains were capped by rising oil prices, ⁠as the lack of a breakthrough in the Middle East conflict ⁠kept Brent ​crude futures at $106.99 a barrel. Investors now await US job openings data and the final reading of euro ⁠zone consumer confidence, due later in the day.

Among individual ⁠stocks, Legrand ⁠advanced 5.8% after the French electrical and digital building infrastructure group raised its medium-term targets.

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