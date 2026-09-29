Ugandan kingdom enthrones ex-TV anchor after succession fight

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 14:15 IST
Ugandan kingdom enthrones ex-TV anchor after succession fight

A former television ‌news ​anchor was being crowned king of Uganda's Tooro Kingdom on Tuesday, becoming the 13th monarch of the Batooro people in a ritual-laden ceremony marking the end of a succession dispute.

Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma succeeded King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, ‌whose death last month from cancer at age 34 triggered a feud, with his mother saying a previously undisclosed son was entitled to the throne. Uganda is a constitutional republic governed by an elected president, but four pre-colonial kingdoms remain as influential symbols of identity and heritage despite not having any political power.

A 21-member committee from the royal Babiito ‌clan selected Kijanangoma, 56, who is Oyo Nyimba's cousin. A source with knowledge of the succession dispute told Reuters that Uganda's central government pushed through that decision over ‌the mother's objections.

Kijanangoma took the new royal name Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I in a traditional ceremony that included the slaughter of a bull and sprinkling of a hen's blood in Tooro's capital Fort Portal. Nyabongo I walked to Karuziika Palace between midnight and 3 a.m. before taking part in a mock battle for the crown.

TODDLER KING Oyo Nyimba died in the US on August 27 while receiving treatment ⁠for angiosarcoma, ​an aggressive cancer. He was buried on ⁠September 12 at Karambi Royal Tombs in Fort Portal.

He drew global attention in 1995 when enthroned at age 3 after the death of his father, with images of the toddler king in royal ⁠robes and a crown prompting widespread fascination. Former colleagues of Nyabongo I at the state broadcaster UBC where he worked as a news anchor and editor, describe him as humble and ​down to earth.

"Everyone in Fort Portal is happy because of this new king. We are preparing. Women are ironing their masuka. Men are ironing their ⁠kanzus," said Tooro resident Elizabeth Kengonze in the run-up, referring to traditional clothes. "People are practicing how they will sing Amakondere (praise music). We are very happy and grateful because Tooro, as a culture, is being ⁠promoted ​and the young ones are now knowing and learning how the Tooro culture was."

Over the weekend, relatives gathered at Karuziika Palace, his new home, accompanied by traditional drummers and dancers wearing calabashes and orange bark-cloth shawls. The coronation took place despite objections from Oyo Nyimba's mother, Best Kemigisa, and sister, Princess Ruth Komuntale. They say ⁠the late king left behind a young son and a will naming him as heir.

Oyo Nyimba was not married and was not publicly known to have children. ⁠The kingdom's prime minister first mentioned ⁠a child in a statement announcing his death. Charles Kayondo Kamurasi, head of the royal Babiito clan and the traditional king-maker, said the clan knew of no child and had followed Tooro's customs in choosing a successor.

"The child they are claiming to ‌be there is not ‌known," Kamurasi told media last week.

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
3
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
4
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Carbon Capture Could Cut Solar Power Waste and Battery Needs Across ASEAN

Smartwatch AI Reaches 91% Accuracy in Heart Rhythm Study, With Important Trade-Offs

How Technology, Institutions and R&D Shape Long-Term Economic Growth

When Protection Improves but Uptake Craters: A Five-Year COVID-19 Warning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026