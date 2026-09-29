NATO will increase support for Ukraine amidst continued hostilities from Russia, Rutte says
Russia's continued "reckless" sabotage campaign in Europe will only lead to more NATO support for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.
"Russia continues its reckless campaign of hostile actions against NATO. It is trying to weaken our resolve and stop our support for Ukraine. But (it) is failing... Our message to Moscow is clear - we will do even more for Ukraine, not less", Rutte told reporters in Brussels.