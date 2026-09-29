NATO will increase support for Ukraine amidst continued hostilities from Russia, Rutte says

​Russia's continued "reckless" sabotage ​campaign ‌in Europe ​will only lead to ‌more NATO support for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark ‌Rutte said on Tuesday.

"Russia ‌continues its reckless campaign of hostile actions against NATO. ⁠It ​is ⁠trying to weaken our resolve ⁠and stop our support for ​Ukraine. But (it) is failing... ⁠Our message to Moscow is ⁠clear - ​we will do even more for ⁠Ukraine, not less", Rutte told ⁠reporters ⁠in Brussels.