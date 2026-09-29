Spain's cabinet approves measures to curb housing crisis
Spain's cabinet has passed new measures to curb the housing crisis, including a ban on evictions until 2030, tighter rules for short-term rentals and a two-year extension for existing leases, Health Minister Monica Garcia said on Tuesday.
"It's time to intervene in the speculative housing market and begin to rebalance the scales between citizens and vulture funds," Garcia, who belongs to the leftist government's junior coalition partner Sumar, wrote in a post on X.