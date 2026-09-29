Spain's cabinet approves measures to curb housing crisis

​Spain's ​cabinet has ‌passed new measures ​to curb the housing ‌crisis, including a ban on evictions until 2030, tighter rules ‌for short-term rentals and ‌a two-year extension for existing leases, Health Minister Monica Garcia said ⁠on ​Tuesday.

"It's ⁠time to intervene in the ⁠speculative housing market and begin to ​rebalance the scales between ⁠citizens and vulture funds," Garcia, who ⁠belongs ​to the leftist government's junior coalition partner Sumar, ⁠wrote in a post on ⁠X.