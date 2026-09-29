Europe's STOXX 600 climbs for third day on tech lift

​European shares rose on Tuesday, as technology stocks led gains on the back of renewed AI optimism and offset concerns stemming from higher oil prices and bond yields. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up ‌0.7% at 642.94 points by 11:05 GMT. Most other regional indexes also traded higher.

Technology shares led sectoral gains, rising 2.5% to their highest level in a month. Semiconductor stocks AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG and Soitec gained more than 6% each. Anthropic is making a massive bet that AI will ‌transform the global economy more profoundly than industrialization, electricity and the internet, according to its IPO prospectus seen by Reuters. The IPO is seen ‌valuing the AI lab at more than $2 trillion.

"It's the vision and the projections to the extent to which Anthropic believes AI will be a game changer for economies around the world that seem to have lifted demand for European tech stocks," said Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club. Earlier this month, executives from several major ⁠AI companies urged ​a slower pace of development ⁠over concerns about misuse, weighing on technology stocks already pressured by rising bond yields.

"The prospectus has brought back to the forefront excitement surrounding the IPO trade, which struggled recently ⁠after these AI companies called for a slowdown," said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst, StoneX. Global bond yields remain near multi-decade highs as investors grapple with inflation risks ​from rising energy costs. Oil prices climbed as the lack of a breakthrough in the Middle East conflict kept Brent crude futures ⁠at $105.47 a barrel.

European economies are particularly vulnerable to surging energy prices because of their reliance on fuel imports. Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank President, said on Monday that this year's ⁠inflation ​surge has yet to generate significant second-round effects across the euro zone, suggesting a measured policy response remains appropriate. The ECB raised interest rates earlier this month.

Among individual stocks, Lindt slipped 8.3% to become the STOXX's biggest decliner. Shares fell after the Swiss chocolatier cutits 2026 ⁠sales forecast for the second time this year, citing subdued consumer sentiment, rising price sensitivity and weak demand during a European heatwave. Peer Barry Callebaut ⁠also came under pressure. On the ⁠flipside, Julius Baer was the top gainer, up 8.9% after Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA closed enforcement proceedings over private debt loans and client ties to two "politically exposed" Russian individuals.

Shares of Legrand advanced 7.6% after the ‌French electrical and digital building ‌infrastructure group raised its medium-term targets.