Iraqi Airways to resume Iran flights in October after securing 'special exemption'

​Iraqi Airways is preparing to ​resume flights to ‌Iran in ​October, Iraq's transport ministry said on Tuesday, following a suspension of flights ‌amid US sanctions restricting services to Iranian airlines.

The ministry said Iraq had secured a special exemption allowing Iraqi Airways to operate ‌services to Iran. Iraq halted flights to and from Iran ‌on Friday in line with US sanctions, and the government had sought exemptions for travel related to pilgrimage, medical treatment and education.

The transport ⁠ministry ​said services next ⁠month would initially operate from the Shi'ite holy city of Najaf once regulatory ⁠and technical requirements were completed. The announcement comes after Reuters ​reported on Monday that the Trump administration was set to ⁠grant a one-month US Treasury waiver allowing Iraqi Airways to fly between ⁠Iran ​and Najaf, with a more permanent exemption potentially following.

Baghdad had offered safeguards including passenger screening and information sharing, ⁠as well as measures to prevent the flights being used to transport ⁠weapons, ⁠sanctioned individuals or illicit money, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.