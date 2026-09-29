Iraqi Airways to resume Iran flights in October after securing 'special exemption'

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 18:36 IST
Iraqi Airways to resume Iran flights in October after securing 'special exemption'

​Iraqi Airways is preparing to ​resume flights to ‌Iran in ​October, Iraq's transport ministry said on Tuesday, following a suspension of flights ‌amid US sanctions restricting services to Iranian airlines.

The ministry said Iraq had secured a special exemption allowing Iraqi Airways to operate ‌services to Iran. Iraq halted flights to and from Iran ‌on Friday in line with US sanctions, and the government had sought exemptions for travel related to pilgrimage, medical treatment and education.

The transport ⁠ministry ​said services next ⁠month would initially operate from the Shi'ite holy city of Najaf once regulatory ⁠and technical requirements were completed. The announcement comes after Reuters ​reported on Monday that the Trump administration was set to ⁠grant a one-month US Treasury waiver allowing Iraqi Airways to fly between ⁠Iran ​and Najaf, with a more permanent exemption potentially following.

Baghdad had offered safeguards including passenger screening and information sharing, ⁠as well as measures to prevent the flights being used to transport ⁠weapons, ⁠sanctioned individuals or illicit money, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
3
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
4
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Double-Edged Network: How Global Trade Shares Risk and Spreads Contagion

AI, ESG and Trust Are Becoming Interdependent Pillars of Digital Finance

Organic Vegetable Shopping Gap: What Trust and Price Mean for Everyday Shoppers

Carbon Capture Could Cut Solar Power Waste and Battery Needs Across ASEAN

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026