US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq open higher on oil retreat, tech optimism
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday, helped by a pullback in oil prices, while media reports of the details about Anthropic's public offering bolstered sentiment towards technology stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.6 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 51416.96. The S&P 500 rose 15.9 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 7699.6, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 84.22 points, or 0.31%, at the opening bell to 26,904.60.