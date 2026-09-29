The ​S&P ​500 and ‌the Nasdaq ​opened higher on Tuesday, helped ‌by a pullback in oil prices, while media reports ‌of the details about ‌Anthropic's public offering bolstered sentiment towards technology stocks.

The Dow Jones ⁠Industrial ​Average ⁠fell 64.6 points, or 0.13%, at ⁠the open to 51416.96. ​The S&P 500 rose ⁠15.9 points, or 0.21%, at the ⁠open ​to 7699.6, while the Nasdaq Composite rose ⁠84.22 points, or 0.31%, at ⁠the ⁠opening bell to 26,904.60.