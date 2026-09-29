Belgium to transfer three F-16s to Ukraine this year, Zelenskiy says

​Belgium ​will ‌transfer three F-16 fighter ​jets to Ukraine ‌by the end of the year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said on Tuesday. "There ‌is an important agreement with Belgium on the transfer ⁠of ​three ⁠F-16 fighter jets by the ⁠end of this year," ​he wrote on X. "We will work ⁠to receive these aircraft ⁠through ​an accelerated procedure."

Zelenskiy said Ukraine had already ⁠received "urgent deliveries" of F-16 ammunition ⁠from ⁠Belgium and Spain, among other countries.