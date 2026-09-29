Belgium to transfer three F-16s to Ukraine this year, Zelenskiy says
Belgium will transfer three F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of the year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday. "There is an important agreement with Belgium on the transfer of three F-16 fighter jets by the end of this year," he wrote on X. "We will work to receive these aircraft through an accelerated procedure."
Zelenskiy said Ukraine had already received "urgent deliveries" of F-16 ammunition from Belgium and Spain, among other countries.