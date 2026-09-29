Former Trump prosecutor Jack Smith tells Senate he won't be 'silenced' by prosecution threats

Former US special counsel Jack Smith told senators on Tuesday he will not be silenced by threats of prosecution, as he faced Republican accusations of abuse of power in his investigations of President Donald Trump. "I will not be ‌silenced by the continued threats of prosecution from the president or others," Smith told the Senate Judiciary Committee, his second public hearing before Congress on his investigations of Trump. Smith condemned the firings of investigators in his office, accusing the Trump administration of "vilification of the career prosecutors, FBI agents, and support staff who served on my team."

Smith brought two since-dismissed criminal cases against Trump over his alleged ‌attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his alleged mishandling of classified documents after his first term. Republican lawmakers, who have repeatedly blasted Smith for what they see as vindictive, politically driven ‌prosecutions of Trump and his allies, alleged Smith abused his authority and used his investigations to obtain information from a variety of Republican officials and groups.

“This wasn't a normal prosecution,” Senator Chuck Grassley, the Republican chair of the Judiciary Committee, said. "Mr. Smith's operation was a partisan weapon that broke the rules." Democrats have defended Smith’s investigations as holding Trump and others accountable for unlawful actions and argue Republicans are the ones trying to carry out vindictive justice on behalf of ⁠Trump.

Smith said ​his investigations followed Justice Department policy and were not ⁠influenced by politics. He has been the constant target of Trump, who has called for Smith’s prosecution. SMITH OBTAINED PHONE RECORDS

Republican efforts to hold Smith responsible for his alleged abuse of power have picked up in the past year, ⁠though no charges against him have been filed. In December, Smith gave closed-door testimony to a Republican-led House committee, saying the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot “does not happen” without Trump. Smith then gave public testimony before the ​same committee in January. Much of the Republican criticism of Smith has focused on records his investigators obtained involving members of Congress. Smith obtained phone call logs from several Republican senators ⁠around the time of the Capitol riot. In July, Republican senators revealed that Smith also reviewed texts from 44 US lawmakers as part of a review of material from White House aides.

Soon after, US Representative Jim Jordan, the Republican chair ⁠of ​the House Judiciary Committee, referred Smith to the Justice Department, claiming he made false statements to the panel about the nature of those phone records. Smith was asked specifically about material known as toll records from members of Congress, which do not contain the content of any conversations.

Smith’s lawyers said Smith provided truthful information in his answers and was not required to divulge ⁠information that lawmakers did not ask about. Smith has said lawmakers’ phone records were necessary to investigate Trump’s pressure campaign to stop certification of his election defeat. Trump’s Justice Department is also ⁠scrutinizing Smith’s investigation into Trump’s retention of classified documents ⁠as part of a larger investigation seeking to establish that Trump’s rights were violated.

Several former FBI officials who worked on the 2022 search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, which predated Smith’s appointment as special counsel, have been asked to testify in that investigation in recent weeks. Two prosecutors, including ‌a Justice Department official overseeing the ‌investigation, have resigned from the probe in recent weeks.