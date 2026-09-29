British ‌Prime Minister Andy ​Burnham said on Tuesday that the state pension triple lock would be adjusted ‌from April 2030, after the next general election, with savings from the change used to help fund a national care service.

Speaking at ‌the annual Labour Party conference, Burnham said his government would ‌honour the party's manifesto pledge to keep the triple lock unchanged throughout the current parliament, which he said would "take the state pension to a record ⁠high." From ​2030, if he ⁠wins the next election, he said the pension would continue to rise ⁠every year by at least inflation or 2.5% and would maintain its ​value relative to earnings over time, "so that pensioners will always ⁠share in the rising prosperity of the nation".

Burnham said low-income pensioners would not ⁠pay ​income tax during the current parliament and added that the changes meant pensioners would receive a state pension that ⁠rises every year and face no care charges, while generating significant savings for ⁠the country ⁠to build up a national care service.