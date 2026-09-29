Motor racing-Ferrari seek to quell speculation around Vasseur 

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 20:42 IST
Motor racing-Ferrari seek to quell speculation around Vasseur 

Ferrari sought to silence speculation around ​Formula One team boss Fred ​Vasseur, and talk of ‌Christian ​Horner possibly replacing him, with a statement of 'full confidence' in the Frenchman on Tuesday. Ferrari's head of ‌communications Maria Conti told reporters in a virtual press conference that the Italian team wanted to avoid the 'gossip' about Vasseur continuing over into this weekend's ‌Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

"We have confidence -- full confidence -- in Fred ‌Vasseur and in his team, and we continue to do so," she said. The speculation was fuelled by comments made by former Red Bull principal Horner in an interview ⁠with ​the Times newspaper ⁠in which he said Ferrari were the only team he would consider joining without ⁠an ownership stake on offer.

Vasseur made clear his frustration at questions about the ​matter at last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. "We would like ⁠to avoid that the next weekend in Malaysia will be focused only on this ⁠kind ​of gossip and speculation," said the spokeswoman.

Vasseur took over as Ferrari team boss in 2023 and was a key figure in bringing ⁠seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes to Maranello last year. Ferrari are ⁠second in the ⁠constructors' standings, 160 points behind Mercedes and 72 clear of champions McLaren. The Italian team last won an ‌F1 title ‌in 2008.

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