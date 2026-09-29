US House Democratic Women's Caucus press health secretary on estrogen patch shortages

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 22:01 IST
US House Democratic Women's Caucus press health secretary on estrogen patch shortages

The Democratic Women's Caucus in the US House of Representatives has asked Health Secretary Robert F. ‌Kennedy Jr. to address a shortage of estrogen patches to ensure a stable supply of the widely used hormone therapy, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters. The 96-member caucus' letter sent to Kennedy and FDA Acting Commissioner Kyle Diamantas on Monday evening seeks ‌details on the prolonged supply disruption, a timeline for stabilization, and for the agency to consider adding the patches to its ‌list of drugs and treatments in shortage.

Reuters has reported that women have faced issues acquiring the patches and been forced in many cases to reduce or switch estrogen dosages or change brands or types of therapy. "Estradiol patches are not in shortage. FDA continues to monitor supply and, if the product falls into shortage nationally, the ⁠FDA will ​then post that information on ⁠our website," a spokesperson for the agency said.

The estradiol transdermal patches, which deliver estrogen directly into the bloodstream, are used to ease menopause symptoms such as mood swings, ⁠hot flashes and sleep disturbances. Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan and seven other Congress members sent a letter to Diamantas in July regarding the disruption.

There have been ​no meaningful actions taken, the members said in the letter sent on Monday. "This goes again to the priority of ⁠women's health in the American healthcare system," Representative Val Hoyle of Oregon told Reuters, saying the issue is not getting enough attention.

Earlier this month, the FDA said it ⁠was ​working with all six manufacturers to increase supply of the patches. Hoyle said she would like to see health officials address their concerns before Congress returns to session on November 9, after the midterm elections that will decide which party controls the US House ⁠and Senate.

"If we don't have an answer, we will make a plan to make sure that we highlight this problem in ⁠whatever way we need to in ⁠order to be able to get a response," Hoyle said. The lawmakers requested details on manufacturing or supply chain bottlenecks adversely impacting supply, data on which specific brands and dosages remain most affected and ‌whether the FDA is ‌considering additional manufacturers to help address the supply gap.

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
3
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
4
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Double-Edged Network: How Global Trade Shares Risk and Spreads Contagion

AI, ESG and Trust Are Becoming Interdependent Pillars of Digital Finance

Organic Vegetable Shopping Gap: What Trust and Price Mean for Everyday Shoppers

Carbon Capture Could Cut Solar Power Waste and Battery Needs Across ASEAN

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026