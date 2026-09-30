Saint Laurent goes for gold in Paris show that may be Vaccarello's finale

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 02:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 02:55 IST
Saint Laurent goes for gold in Paris show that may be Vaccarello's finale

Saint ​Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello ​unveiled a head-to-toe gold collection ‌of slinky ​dresses and textured tailoring at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The spring/summer 2027 show ‌marked 10 years since Vaccarello's first show for the Parisian label owned by luxury group Kering, and came amid reports he was ‌set to step down from the role. On a raised runway ‌under a giant gold chandelier, models strode past wearing gold dresses with raised embroidery, gold brocade skirts and jackets with sharp collars, and gold trench coats.

The ⁠Eiffel ​Tower also glittered ⁠gold in the background of the show staged outdoors at the Trocadero ⁠fountain, with front-row guests including Blackpink singer Rosé, model Rosie Huntington-Whitely, and Oscar-winning ​actors Eddie Redmayne and Rami Malek. Black gowns with billowing sleeves ⁠and long trains were the final looks of the show, and Charlotte Gainsbourg ⁠performed ​a song in a classic Saint Laurent black suit before Vaccarello came out to applause from the crowd, smiling ⁠and waving.

Vaccarello is credited with expanding Saint Laurent's reach. The brand's revenues ⁠were down ⁠6% last year but Kering said in July that it had returned to growth in the ‌first ‌half.

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