Russian air strikes kill one, injure five in and around Kyiv, officials say

​Russian air ‌strikes killed ​a child and injured another five people ‌in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the surrounding region early on ‌Wednesday, officials said.

Fires broke out, ‌affecting private houses along with a store and a warehouse in Kyiv and ⁠leaving ​two ⁠people injured, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on ⁠Telegram. A Reuters witness heard explosions in ​the city. Tymur Tkachenko, Kyiv regional ⁠governor, writing on Telegram, said that a ⁠Russian ​missile and a drone strike killed a child and injured ⁠three more people in the area, ⁠also ⁠damaging infrastructure facilities, houses, warehouses and cars.