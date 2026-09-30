Russian air strikes kill one, injure five in and around Kyiv, officials say
Russian air strikes killed a child and injured another five people in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the surrounding region early on Wednesday, officials said.
Fires broke out, affecting private houses along with a store and a warehouse in Kyiv and leaving two people injured, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. A Reuters witness heard explosions in the city. Tymur Tkachenko, Kyiv regional governor, writing on Telegram, said that a Russian missile and a drone strike killed a child and injured three more people in the area, also damaging infrastructure facilities, houses, warehouses and cars.