Toyota car plants, Thai Airways cargo hit by Thailand floods
Floods in Thailand have caused the temporary shutdown of four Toyota plants and suspension of cargo operations of flag carrier Thai Airways , the companies said on Wednesday.
Floods in Thailand have caused the temporary shutdown of four Toyota plants and suspension of cargo operations of flag carrier Thai Airways , the companies said on Wednesday.
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