Russia extends diesel export ban until end of October

Russia has extended ​its ban on diesel exports ​for fuel producers ‌until the ​end of October, the government said on Wednesday, adding further strain to a global energy ‌market already rattled by ongoing conflicts and supply shortages.

Global fuel shortages and sharp price increases have been in focus, especially in the United ‌States, where diesel prices have shot to records over $6.50 a gallon ‌as the wars in Iran and Ukraine constrain deliveries of fuel, a political risk for US President Donald Trump ahead of the midterm elections. The price of ⁠diesel ​at the ⁠pump in the United Kingdom has hit record highs due to the US-Israeli war ⁠on Iran, motoring body RAC said on Monday.

Russia has repeatedly imposed curbs ​on gasoline and diesel exports to rein in rising fuel ⁠prices and tackle shortages triggered by Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries. In late ⁠August, ​Moscow extended a ban on diesel exports until the end of September while allowing supplies to countries such as former Soviet ⁠republics and Mongolia under intergovernmental agreements.

Usually the world's second-largest exporter of diesel ⁠after the United ⁠States, Russia had already reduced its exports in summer before imposing the overseas supply.