Helleniq extends motor fuel discounts through mid-October
Greece's biggest oil refiner, Helleniq Energy, said on Wednesday that gasoline and diesel fuel discounts offered to domestic fuel retailers will be extended through October 14. Helleniq will continue offering a discount of €0.0795 a litre on unleaded gasoline and €0.0405 a litre on diesel fuel which have been in place since July 14, the company said in a statement.
The discounts are part of aid offered by Greece's two biggest oil refiners and the state, aimed at curbing the impact of surging fuel costs, stemmed by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, on households and businesses. "The measure ... is the most effective and immediate way to achieve across-the-board price cuts," Helleniq said in a statement.
Helleniq will review market conditions by October 15, when consumers start buying heating oil for the winter.