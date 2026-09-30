Helleniq extends motor fuel discounts through mid-October

Greece's ​biggest oil refiner, Helleniq ​Energy, said ‌on Wednesday ​that gasoline and diesel fuel discounts offered to domestic ‌fuel retailers will be extended through October 14. Helleniq will continue offering a discount of €0.0795 a litre ‌on unleaded gasoline and €0.0405 a litre on ‌diesel fuel which have been in place since July 14, the company said in a statement.

The discounts ⁠are ​part of ⁠aid offered by Greece's two biggest oil refiners and ⁠the state, aimed at curbing the impact of ​surging fuel costs, stemmed by the ongoing ⁠conflict in the Middle East, on households and ⁠businesses. "The ​measure ... is the most effective and immediate way to achieve across-the-board price cuts," ⁠Helleniq said in a statement.

Helleniq will review market conditions ⁠by ⁠October 15, when consumers start buying heating oil for the winter.