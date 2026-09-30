'Dark winter' for Europe as Russia's sabotage continues, Belgian minister says
Europe needs to rapidly improve its air defence as Russia continues its hybrid actions in the coming months, Belgium's Defence minister Theo Francken said on Wednesday. "There will be more hybrid threat actions (in the) coming months. It will be a dark winter for Europe," Francken said at the Defence & Space Summit hosted by Euronews in Brussels.
"We need to scale up our air defences and we need to have more stocks, scale up production. Everything has to go faster," he added.