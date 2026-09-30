'Dark winter' for Europe as Russia's sabotage continues, Belgian minister says

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 13:54 IST
'Dark winter' for Europe as Russia's sabotage continues, Belgian minister says

Europe ​needs ​to rapidly ‌improve its air ​defence as Russia continues ‌its hybrid actions in the coming months, Belgium's Defence minister ‌Theo Francken said on Wednesday. "There ‌will be more hybrid threat actions (in the) coming months. It ⁠will ​be ⁠a dark winter for Europe," ⁠Francken said at the Defence & Space ​Summit hosted by Euronews ⁠in Brussels.

"We need to scale ⁠up ​our air defences and we need to ⁠have more stocks, scale up production. ⁠Everything ⁠has to go faster," he added.

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