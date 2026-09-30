UK airbase suspect tipped off police, Times says

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 15:04 IST
UK airbase suspect tipped off police, Times says

A suspected plot against a British ​airbase used by US ​forces to strike Iran ‌was thwarted when ​police were called by one of the same men later arrested at the site, The Times ‌newspaper said on Wednesday. The report added to intrigue surrounding events on Sunday near RAF Fairford in west England where five British men in their 20s were ‌arrested on suspected terrorism and explosive offences.

The five, who all live in ‌London, were released on bail even though US President Donald Trump said they had planned "big damage" and his Secretary of State Marco Rubio pointed at "a foreign actor". According to The Times report, ⁠one ​of the men ⁠called emergency services shortly before being arrested in the early hours.

"Whether it was surveillance, a 'dry run' ⁠to test security or a stunt to send a message to the British government ​are all under consideration," The Times said, adding that investigators were unsure ⁠whether he got cold feet or it was part of a plan. The newspaper did ⁠not ​cite its sources.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. One person familiar with the situation has said an Iranian-linked motive is ⁠considered the most likely, although a Russian sabotage operation or an Islamist plot ⁠were also possibilities.

Iran ⁠has denied any involvement. Police said on Tuesday that petrol was found in the vans used by the men but ‌no improvised ‌explosive device.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
2
Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote public good over market forces

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote p...

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond the AI Hype: Sierra Leone Bets on Data, Skills and Connectivity to Drive Real Development

Eurasia’s Middle Corridor Faces a $55 Billion Test to Turn Connectivity Into Economic Growth

The Double-Edged Network: How Global Trade Shares Risk and Spreads Contagion

AI, ESG and Trust Are Becoming Interdependent Pillars of Digital Finance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026