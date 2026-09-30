Hungarian appeals court cuts German activist's jail term to seven years
A Hungarian appeals court on Wednesday reduced the prison sentence of a German citizen convicted for assaulting suspected far-right sympathisers in Budapest in 2023 to seven years from eight.
The defendant, identified only as Maja T., was among a group of anti-fascist activists who travelled to Hungary to counter a far-right rally. Arrested in Berlin in December 2023, Maja T. was later transferred to Hungary to stand trial. A lower court handed Maja T. an eight-year sentence in February.