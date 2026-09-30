France, Britain in talks to end 'one in, one out' migrant deal

France ​and Britain are ‌in talks to ​end their "one in, one out" migration deal, a French interior ministry source ‌said on Wednesday.

"We are discussing the terms of withdrawal from the agreement with the British," the source said. Under the agreement, ‌announced last year in a bid to reduce small-boat crossings ‌of the English Channel, Britain deported undocumented people arriving in small boats to France, in exchange for accepting an equal number of legitimate ⁠asylum seekers ​with British ⁠family connections.

France's interior ministry had no immediate comment on why France was ⁠seeking to wind down the agreement. Britain's interior ministry did not ​respond to a request for comment. Under the terms of ⁠the deal, there was a target timeframe of no more than ⁠three ​months from someone's arrival in Britain to transfer to France.

Britain had to return an individual within 14 days ⁠of their arrival, and France did not have to accept unaccompanied ⁠minors or ⁠people who pose a pre-existing security threat, the treaty said.